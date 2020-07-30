Man arrested, charged with the murder of man found dead in Greensboro

A little over a week after Jonathan Jeffries was found dead on Orange Street in Greensboro, police have charged a man with his death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested someone in connection with a homicide that happened earlier in July.

Around 7:40 a.m, on July 21, police arrived on Orange Street after a report of a body found. They found the body of Jonathan Jeffries, 30.

After an investigation by the Greensboro Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, officers arrested Anthony Van Long, 31. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail.

The investigation will continue. Anyone with information about Jefferies' death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.