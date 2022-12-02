x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dead after shooting on Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem

Deputies said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a man died in Winston-Salem.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to find a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31, was pronounced dead by EMS once they arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The Fabelmans - News 2 Reviews

Before You Leave, Check This Out