Man dead after shooting on Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a man died in Winston-Salem.
Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to find a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.
Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31, was pronounced dead by EMS once they arrived on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
