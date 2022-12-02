Man dead after shooting on Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem

Deputies said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a man died in Winston-Salem.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to find a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31, was pronounced dead by EMS once they arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.