Deputies respond to active situation on Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem

Forsyth County deputies are investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County deputies are on the scene of a shooting Thursday night, according to officials.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting on the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza.

Deputies said due to the nature of this investigation, information is limited as the scene is still very active.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.





MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.