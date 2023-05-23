Man dies in house fire in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem Fire and Police responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a house fire in Winston-Salem, police say.

Winston-Salem police responded to the 5300 block of Summit Heights Drive to help Winston-Salem fire crews at a house fire just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Crews found the body of 76-year-old Paul Rutledge in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. This case is still being actively investigated by detectives.

