Man dies in house fire in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a house fire in Winston-Salem, police say.
Winston-Salem police responded to the 5300 block of Summit Heights Drive to help Winston-Salem fire crews at a house fire just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Crews found the body of 76-year-old Paul Rutledge in the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. This case is still being actively investigated by detectives.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates as this story develops.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.