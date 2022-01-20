Man found dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in High Point

High Point police said the deadly shooting occurred Wednesday night before 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot to death in High Point and another victim, a woman was found alive but with several gunshot wounds.

High Point police said the shooting occurred Wednesday night before 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road. Police said the woman was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment. They said her medical condition is considered critical at this time. It marks the first homicide of 2022 in High Point.

Police have not released the names of the victims at this time or how the shooting occurred.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.