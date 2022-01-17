Man shot in Winston-Salem on Hollow Ridge Drive dies from injuries

Deputies identified the victim as Bartalome Palacios Mundo.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot on Hollow Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem on Monday morning, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies identified the victim as Bartalome Palacios Mundo, 42, of Winston-Salem.

Forsyth County Sheriff Department said they got a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound in Peacehaven Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found Mundo and began performing life-saving measures. Forsyth County EMS took Mundo to a hospital, where he later died.

This investigation is ongoing.