ELON, N.C. — A man was shot in the stomach after a home break-in at an Elon home.

Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m., Police say they responded to a house on Elon Crossing Drive and found Rasheid Purefoy with a gunshot to his stomach. Officers believe shots were fired through a closed bedroom door, by the suspect(s), hitting Purefoy.

Two to three people wearing masks broke into the home and took an iPhone, wallet containing cash and credit cards, police said in a news release.

Another shooting involving same man? If you recognize the name, you're not alone. Purefoy was shot during a Burlington home break-in--in April 2016. During that investigation, Rasheid Purefoy told police he was at his home when two unknown men, wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, kicked in the back door.

Purefoy told police when he confronted the men, a struggle happened, and one of the men shot him in the abdomen and left thigh. He drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elon Police at 336-584-1301 or Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100. Crimestoppers is anonymous and may result in a cash reward.

