Man babysitting charged in toddler’s accidental shooting death in Winston-Salem

Police said Rico Smith III is charged with involuntary manslaughter. They said he was attempting to unload a handgun Friday night when it fired and wounding the toddler. Police said the shooting occurred at a house on Martindale Road. Investigators said Smith rushed to get the child medical help. He was driving the child to the hospital when he encountered police and EMS who were helping with an unrelated traffic accident. However, the child died as a result of the shooting.