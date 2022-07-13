Man wearing 'FBI' hat robs a Bank in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed the Wells Fargo in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon.
The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report of a bank robbery on 3001 Randleman Road around 2:07 p.m.
Officers described the suspect as a man wearing a blue hat with white letters that read "FBI" on the front. He was also wearing a "fanny pack" with a dark shirt and pants.
Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.