Man wearing 'FBI' hat robs a Bank in Greensboro

Police said a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Wells Fargo on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed the Wells Fargo in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon.

The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report of a bank robbery on 3001 Randleman Road around 2:07 p.m.

Officers described the suspect as a man wearing a blue hat with white letters that read "FBI" on the front. He was also wearing a "fanny pack" with a dark shirt and pants.

Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This investigation is ongoing.