Man wearing 'FBI' hat robs a Bank in Greensboro

Police said a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the Wells Fargo on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed the Wells Fargo in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon.

The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report of a bank robbery on 3001 Randleman Road around 2:07 p.m. 

Officers described the suspect as a man wearing a blue hat with white letters that read "FBI" on the front. He was also wearing a "fanny pack" with a dark shirt and pants. 

Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

