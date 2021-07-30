x
Masks required at UNC-Greensboro, Forsyth Tech

Masks will be required in all indoor settings at both UNCG and Forsyth Tech.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro and Forsyth Tech are reinstating mask mandates.

UNCG said starting on Monday masks will be worn in all indoor settings and facilities regardless of vaccination status until further notice. Students who live on campus should follow the policy set by the Housing and Residential Life while at the university residence hall.

Exceptions to this rule are:

  • Eating or drinking
  • In an indoor office space or other workspaces where 6 feet of distance can be maintained.

Masks do remain optional when outdoors but are recommended when social distancing is not possible.

Forsyth Tech tweeted face masks will be required indoors starting on Saturday. 

