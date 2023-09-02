McKay's moving to Mebane

The popular books and records store is making the move from Greensboro to Mebane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular used bookstore and record store in Greensboro is making the move to Mebane.

McKay's announced they were closing up shop on Battleground Avenue and preparing for their new destination in a Facebook post.

The store said their new location will open in early 2024.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.