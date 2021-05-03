Mebane approves economic incentives for Lotus Bakeries to create 86 new jobs

City leaders approved $600,000 in cash grants plus, a max waiver of building permit and inspection fees worth $100,000. Leaders approved the incentives Monday night during their meeting.

Lotus Bakeries will invest $60 million and plans to create 86 new jobs at its current facility. The company makes little Lotus Biscoff cookies that airplanes give to passengers or you can buy them at the grocery store. They also make a variety of other products.