Missing Haw River 14-year-old could be traveling to Maryland

HAW RIVER, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy is missing from his home in Haw River.

Investigators believe Carlin Michael Carey may have run away. He's been missing from his home since Tuesday around 9 a.m.

Carlin was last seen wearing only blue jeans and shoes while sitting on his front porch. He is described as 6'2'', 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say it is possible he could be traveling to Maryland.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Carlin Michael Carey, please call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 336-570-6300.