Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 62-year-old Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 62-year-old man with a cognitive disorder.
A silver alert has been issued for Thomas Oneal Covington.
According to investigators, Covington was last seen on Barbara Jane Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police describe him as 4 feet and 11 inches tall with short black/grey hair, brown eyes and a burn scar on his face.
Covington was last seen wearing black pajama pants with animal print.
If you have any information about Covington’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.
