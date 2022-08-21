Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 62-year-old Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Thomas Oneal Covington was last seen on Barbara Jane Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 62-year-old man with a cognitive disorder.

A silver alert has been issued for Thomas Oneal Covington.

According to investigators, Covington was last seen on Barbara Jane Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police describe him as 4 feet and 11 inches tall with short black/grey hair, brown eyes and a burn scar on his face.

Covington was last seen wearing black pajama pants with animal print.

If you have any information about Covington’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

