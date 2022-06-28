Missing since 2011, Randolph County man's remains found in woods

Wilkerson was last seen by family on September 15, 2011, in the area of Burney Road and New Hope Church Road. Investigators said a wrecked pickup truck was found, along with Wilkerson's cell phone inside it, but there was no one in or around the truck. The last call on Wilkerson's cell phone was made around 2:30 a.m. According to a release, a Highway Patrol trooper arrived about three hours later in response to a passerby's report of the wreck.