Missing since 2011, Randolph County man's remains found in woods

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County investigators said human remains that were found in a wooded area back in March have been identified.
They belonged to Michael Dwayne Wilkerson, 34, of Asheboro. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Wilkerson was reported missing on September 24, 2011.
Wilkerson was last seen by family on September 15, 2011, in the area of Burney Road and New Hope Church Road. Investigators said a wrecked pickup truck was found, along with Wilkerson's cell phone inside it, but there was no one in or around the truck. The last call on Wilkerson's cell phone was made around 2:30 a.m. According to a release, a Highway Patrol trooper arrived about three hours later in response to a passerby's report of the wreck.
In March 2022, deputies responded to the area of New Hope Church Road about human remains being found in the woods. The remains were sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification. A couple of weeks later, DNA evidence confirmed it was Wilkerson.