Gas giveaway: Greensboro church helping first 200 cars at Saturday event

The event starts at 7 a.m., Saturday, March 19 at Gastown Gas Station on South Elm-Eugene Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church is helping its community fuel up amid high gas prices.

Mount Zion Baptist Church will give away free gas to the first 200 cars that show up to Gastown Gas Station located at 1409 South Elm-Eugene Street, on Saturday, March 19, starting at 7 a.m.

The church said during the gas giveaway, they'll check air pressure, wash windows, and pump gas.

Mount Zion said this service is for anyone in need.

The church has hosted gas giveaways in the past, helping hundreds of drivers in the process.