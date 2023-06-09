New program introduces kids to mountain biking in Greensboro

The City of Greensboro partnered with the Piedmont Fat Tire Society to get kids outside and introduce them to the sport of mountain biking.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's back-to-school time...

And that means less time kids can spend outside during the day.

So, the City of Greensboro partnered with the Piedmont Fat Tire Society to get kids outside and introduce them to the sport of mountain biking.

WFMY News 2 Photojournalist Jay Capers talked with lead instructor Lauren Elledge about the program.

The program is open to everyone nine and up for those who have mastered the basics of Mountain Biking and are ready to move onto the next level of skill.

It's $5 a ride and if you don't have a bike —you can loan one.

The next ride is on Sunday at Lake Higgins.

You can register for the program on the City of Greensboro's website.

