RALEIGH, N.C. — Iffetayo Adjele of Bronx, N.Y. said he's played the lottery all across America, but the Tar Heel state turned out to be his lucky charm.

Adjele won the $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot. He bought the lucky ticket at the TravelCenters of America on N.C. 61 in Whitsett for the November 1 drawing.

“I work for a moving company,” Adjele said. “Every week, every day, I’m someplace different. I play the lottery in every state I’m in, and hope that one day I’ll get lucky.”

Adjele claimed his prize on Monday at lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes, he took home over $70,000. He plans to use the money to take care of his four children.

“For someone like me, this is incredible. That’s the power of luck. You have to play to win. This is wonderful," he said.

RELATED: ‘Thank You, Jesus!’ NC Hurricane Survivor Wins $200,000 Playing Lottery On A Whim

RELATED: Greensboro Army Veteran Wins Lottery Twice in Two Months

RELATED: 'I'm Tickled to Death That I Can Be Debt Free': Greensboro Army Veteran Wins $276K Jackpot

RELATED: 'I was Already Happy Because it was My Last Round of Chemo.' Cancer Survivor Wins $200K in NC Lottery