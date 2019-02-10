ELON, N.C. — Three people have been diagnosed with Mumps at Elon University.

The first diagnosis came on Tuesday, September 24th.

These most recent two were announced today.

Elon University says the school hosted two measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine events and severed 749 students.

This is a developing story. We'll be following it online and on-air.

