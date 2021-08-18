MY 2 CENTS: I don't want to wear a mask either, but here's why I do

Look I'm fully vaccinated. Told I was protected. Frankly, I don't wanna wear a mask either, but here's why I am ...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I'm just going to come out and say it because I bet you're probably thinking it too: this stinks. Wearing a mask again is no fun. It's uncomfortable, it itches, it can make your face break out.



Look I'm fully vaccinated. Told I was protected. Frankly, I don't wanna wear a mask either, but here's why I am: for my mom who's immune compromised and my adorable nephews who are too young to get the vaccine.



Many top medical researchers from around the globe have all found the same thing: even though I'm protected from getting really sick, I could still have Covid, not know it, and spread it to them. If anything happened to my family or your family because of me, that would be hard to live with.



At first the science behind masks seemed wishy-washy. But coronavirus was new, scientists know more now. And they are continuing to learn more. But it's not just data. There's proof we can actually see of how well a mask stops the spread of those water droplets which can carry coronavirus.

At this point the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization both recommend wearing a mask. So do people we trust here in the Triad, our local doctors.



"You're gonna wanna wear your masks," said Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl, "Particularly if you're going to the fitness center or where there's a lot of people."



And when I really get frustrated about wearing a mask which happens more than I would like to admit, I think about how awful it was when everything was shut down. We couldn't go anywhere and so many of our neighbors were out of work including my fiancé. The CDC says all of those shutdowns could be needed again if the virus continues to spread like wildfire and mutates more.

"The largest concern I think we in public health and science are worried about is that virus and the potential mutations we are away from a very transmissible virus that has the potential to evade our vaccines in terms of how it protects us from severe disease and death," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.



At the end of the day wearing a mask is a lot like wearing a seat belt. That always itches and is uncomfortable too, but it's an important layer of protection when we're out and about.



There's my 2 cents. I'd love to hear yours. If you still have concerns about wearing a mask, let's talk about it together. Message me on Facebook.