Natty Greene's to close temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

According to Natty Green's, as a result of their employee health screening, the employee has not been at work for eight days. Natty's said the employee initially called ahead and expressed feeling ill.

Natty's will now temporarily close for deep cleaning while staff continues to get tested. In addition, Natty's also said their brewhouse tap room will be closed as a precaution.

"We hope to be able to open both locations again soon, but the safety of our staff and guests are paramount to us at Natty Greene’s. We will continue to follow CDC guidelines and local protocols while dealing with COVID-19. We thank you for your continuous support, patience, and understanding. We hope to see you all safely, real soon," the Facebook post read.