CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leave it to a scammer to call at all hours of the day or night and even during a seminar.

Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General, answered a scam call Monday afternoon while giving a speech in Charlotte. He tweeted the following message:

“When a scammer called an audience member at my speech in Charlotte today, I answered the phone and told them they were breaking the law. If you think you might be being scammed, hang up the phone and call my office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.”

Stein said last year their office helped to recover more than $2.5 million lost to scammers.

RELATED: VIDEO: NC Police Captain Trolls Scam Caller

Check out these top 10 consumer tips from the North Carolina Attorney General's Office:

Top Ten Consumer Tips

Say no to high-pressure sales pitches. If the offer is only good today, walk away. Always read contracts carefully before you sign them, and make sure all written documents match what you’ve been promised. Never sign a document that you don’t understand or that has blanks to be filled in later. Be cautious when responding to telemarketers, door-to-door sellers, and email or text pitches. Instead of responding to unsolicited offers, decide when and where you want to go shopping. You never have to make a purchase or pay taxes, fees or other expenses in advance to win a prize. Anyone who demands an upfront fee for a prize is trying to scam you. Never give out your Social Security Number, credit card or bank account number or other personal information to anyone you don’t know who contacts you. Be skeptical of upfront fees. North Carolina law makes it illegal to collect advance fees for some types of work, such as foreclosure assistance and debt settlement help. If an advance payment is required for other kinds of transactions, use a credit card when possible. This gives you some protection if your order doesn’t arrive or the work isn’t completed. Do business with companies you know or that come recommended by those you trust. Check out companies with the Attorney General’s Office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or your local Better Business Bureau before making major purchases. Join the Do Not Call registry to cut down on unwanted telemarketing calls. To sign up, call 1-888-382-1222 from the number you wish to register or visit www.donotcall.gov. Once you’re on the list, report Do No Call violators to the Attorney General’s Office. Check your credit report regularly. You’re entitled to one free credit report per year from each nationwide credit bureau. To access your free credit reports, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

OTHER SCAM STORIES

RELATED: Identity Theft: Stolen Driver's License Becomes a Nightmare For Triad Woman

RELATED: Is That Tracking Number Fake? A Facebook Sale Leads To Money Lost.

RELATED: Student Loan Debt Scam Stopped by FTC After Consumers Lose Millions

RELATED: It's a 'SCAM' warns Costco, stop sharing this fake $75 coupon on social media now

RELATED: 95-Year-Old Woman Loses Life-Savings to Scammer

RELATED: Investigation: Rental Home Scam Unlocks Problem With System

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE