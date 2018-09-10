RALEIGH, NC - The North Carolina DMV is making changes to help battle outside perceptions and save people some time from those seemingly never-ending lines.
Waiting at the DMV has been a time-honored headache for many, but these changes hope to accommodate more customers.
The state DMV has extended hours at several locations, hired more workers and created express lines for faster tasks. In August, the state announced they were working to reduce wait times.
"Generally when we see the DMV it's long lines outside," said Mateenrehan Shaikh.
"Usually when I come it's like an hour, hour and a half wait," said Eva Aguilar.
"It takes a lot of time," said Azra Shaikh. "Me, as a student, I don't have a lot of time to come and wait for three hours."
That changed Monday morning at the DMV on Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.
"When I pulled up I was like, 'Oh wow, there's no one outside,'" said Aguilar.
"There was no one in the line," said Azra Shaikh. "We just went in, gave our stuff, and we were right in."
Starting Monday, these offices, five of which are in the Triad, will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Asheville — 1624 Patton Ave., 828-251-6065
- Carrboro — 104 N.C. Hwy 54, Suite GG, 919-929-4161
- Cary — 1387 SE Maynard Road, 919-468-0319
- Charlotte — 6016 Brookshire Blvd., 704-392-3266
- Charlotte — 6635 Executive Circle, Suite 130, 704-531-5563
- Charlotte — 201-H West Arrowood Rd., 704-527-2562
- Durham — 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119, 919-560-3378
- Elizabeth City — 1164 U.S. 17 South, 252-331-4776
- Fayetteville — 2439 Gillespie St., 910-486-1353
- Fayetteville — 831 Elm St., 910-484-6249
- Goldsboro — 701 W. Grantham St., 919-731-7963
- Greenville — 703 SE Greenville Blvd., Suite 12, 252-830-3456
- Greensboro — 2527 E. Market St., 336-334-5745
- Greensboro — 2391 Coliseum Blvd., 336-334-5438
- High Point — 650 Francis St., 336-884-1003
- Huntersville — 12101 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, 704-547-5786
- Jacksonville — 299 Wilmington Highway, 910-347-3613
- Kinston — 2214 W. Vernon Ave., 252-526-4432
- Monroe — 3122 U.S. 74 West, 704-283-4264
- Raleigh — 3231 Avent Ferry Road, 919-816-9128
- Raleigh — 2431 Spring Forest Road, Suite 101, 919-855-6877
- Wilmington — One Station Road, 910-350-2005
- Wilmington — 2390 Carolina Beach Road, 910-251-5747
- Winston-Salem — 3637 N. Patterson Ave., 336-761-2259
- Winston-Salem — 2001 Silas Creek Parkway, 336-761-2258
