RALEIGH, NC - The North Carolina DMV is making changes to help battle outside perceptions and save people some time from those seemingly never-ending lines.

Waiting at the DMV has been a time-honored headache for many, but these changes hope to accommodate more customers.

The state DMV has extended hours at several locations, hired more workers and created express lines for faster tasks. In August, the state announced they were working to reduce wait times.

"Generally when we see the DMV it's long lines outside," said Mateenrehan Shaikh.

"Usually when I come it's like an hour, hour and a half wait," said Eva Aguilar.

"It takes a lot of time," said Azra Shaikh. "Me, as a student, I don't have a lot of time to come and wait for three hours."

That changed Monday morning at the DMV on Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.

"When I pulled up I was like, 'Oh wow, there's no one outside,'" said Aguilar.

"There was no one in the line," said Azra Shaikh. "We just went in, gave our stuff, and we were right in."

Starting Monday, these offices, five of which are in the Triad, will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Asheville — 1624 Patton Ave., 828-251-6065

Carrboro — 104 N.C. Hwy 54, Suite GG, 919-929-4161

Cary — 1387 SE Maynard Road, 919-468-0319

Charlotte — 6016 Brookshire Blvd., 704-392-3266

Charlotte — 6635 Executive Circle, Suite 130, 704-531-5563

Charlotte — 201-H West Arrowood Rd., 704-527-2562

Durham — 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119, 919-560-3378

Elizabeth City — 1164 U.S. 17 South, 252-331-4776

Fayetteville — 2439 Gillespie St., 910-486-1353

Fayetteville — 831 Elm St., 910-484-6249

Goldsboro — 701 W. Grantham St., 919-731-7963

Greenville — 703 SE Greenville Blvd., Suite 12, 252-830-3456

Greensboro — 2527 E. Market St., 336-334-5745

Greensboro — 2391 Coliseum Blvd., 336-334-5438

High Point — 650 Francis St., 336-884-1003

Huntersville — 12101 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, 704-547-5786

Jacksonville — 299 Wilmington Highway, 910-347-3613

Kinston — 2214 W. Vernon Ave., 252-526-4432

Monroe — 3122 U.S. 74 West, 704-283-4264

Raleigh — 3231 Avent Ferry Road, 919-816-9128

Raleigh — 2431 Spring Forest Road, Suite 101, 919-855-6877

Wilmington — One Station Road, 910-350-2005

Wilmington — 2390 Carolina Beach Road, 910-251-5747

Winston-Salem — 3637 N. Patterson Ave., 336-761-2259

Winston-Salem — 2001 Silas Creek Parkway, 336-761-2258

