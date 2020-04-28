GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians painstakingly trying to file for unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic might now have an easier time contacting the state unemployment office.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce Employment Security Division extended its weekday hours and added weekend hours, according to Division of Employment Security public relations specialist Larry Parker.

The new hours are:

Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays, Noon to 5 p.m.

Parker said the NC Department of Commerce is frequently updating its website and encourages users to check back often and before calling, as they might find the answer to their question online. The call center number is 888-737-0259, but filing online is faster.

The website suggests someone seeking unemployment benefits gather important documents before filing a claim, in order to speed up the application process.

As of Friday, April 24, anyone ineligible for state unemployment benefits can apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Last month, Governor Roy Cooper addressed citizen complaints about long wait times attempting to contact the Employment Security Division. He explained prior to the pandemic, the office received an average of 3,000 claims per week. In the first two weeks after Cooper issued the NC stay-at-home order, 300,000 people filed for unemployment.

