'It should not be happening here' | Neighbors react after 17-year-old killed in Greensboro

Greensboro Police say a 17-year-old has died following a shooting on April 1st during a "large social gathering" in the Hampton Homes community.

"We just heard pow, pow, pow, at least more than 25 shots. I told everybody in the house to turn the lights off and jump on the floor," said Andrea Bondley.

She and her son live across the street from where the shooting happened.

Cell phone video they shared shows the heavy police in the area.

The shooting claimed the life of a a 17-year-old girl.

Police say she and a large group of people were having a social gathering on Ogden Street when the shooting happened.

Police are not sure how many shooters there were, but say they ran off after the shooting.

Bondley's son, Adam, went to high school with the 17-year-old victim.

"It's just kind of sad because she was just there. It's kind of sad how life can be taken that easily for no reason, it shouldn't happen," said Adam Bondley.

Bondley wants something to be done to reduce gun violence in her neighborhood.

"That mother, though, like last night, I felt it, I just felt it in my gut, it wasn't a normal cry. She was wailing, and it got me, it really got me," said Bondley.

A lot of the trouble, Bondley says, comes from people who do not live in the area, cutting through Hampton Homes to access Randleman Road.

She encourages her neighbors, and anyone that knows anything to speak up.

If not to police, then to someone else.

"It could be your mom and your sister or anybody. So if you see something just say something or if you don't want to say something, just tell somebody else, and they can say something," said Bondley. "It should not be happening here, it should not."

Police have not identified any suspect or suspects in this case.

If you know anything, call Greensboro Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000 or Greensboro Police.