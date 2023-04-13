New Chipotle location on Battleground Avenue

The restaurant is scheduled to open this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chipotle is opening a new location at the corner of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road.

The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

According to store officials, there will be about 25 jobs with benefits including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families

The restaurant is set to open in the summer of 2023.

