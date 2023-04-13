New Chipotle location on Battleground Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chipotle is opening a new location at the corner of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road.
The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
According to store officials, there will be about 25 jobs with benefits including:
- A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year
- A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language
- Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families
The restaurant is set to open in the summer of 2023.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.