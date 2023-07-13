x
New details reveal what led a Greensboro man to shoot his sister

James McQueen, 27, said he shot his sister in self defense after he says she was approaching him with a knife.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is from a newscast in June. 

New details reveal what prompted a man to shoot and kill his sister in Greensboro. 

McQueen was accused of shooting and killing his sister, 33-year-old Kristen Coe Valdez, after an argument on Forestglade Drive on May 14, according to police. 

McQueen was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

911 calls revealed that he shot Valdez in self-defense, claiming she was approaching him with a knife and threw a dish at him during an argument. 

McQueen told officers he was fearing for his life at the time of the incident. 

He appeared in court Thursday, but the case is being continued to September. 

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with us for more updates. 

Credit: Greensboro Police Department

