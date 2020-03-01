WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work to change the exit numbers to new exit numbers that correspond with U.S. 421 is set to begin next week.

According to a release from NCDOT, plans to change exit numbers will start if weather permits.

The work to change exit numbers was originally scheduled to begin in December but was postponed until after the holidays due to rain.

Work to change exit numbers will occur in two phases with the first phase on the eastern side of the Business 40 Improvements project and the second on the western side.

For the first phase, crews will close one lane in either direction of the highway from 9 p.m. each night Monday through Saturday until 6 a.m. the following mornings.

Crews will start at U.S. 52 and work toward Sandy Ridge Road, and then shift the closure to the westbound side.

Once the first phase is complete, crews will begin changing out the signs on the western side under lane closures between Cloverdale Avenue and Interstate 40.

Drivers will not see double exit number signs.

However, since all the work will not take place in a single night, they are likely to notice a new U.S. 421 exit sign directly followed by a Business 40 sign.

Business 40 will soon become a designation of the past in Winston-Salem. New signs will soon reflect the new name of the highway – Salem Parkway/U.S. 421.

Below is the list of old and new exit numbers. They can also be found on Business40nc.com and their Facebook page.

Eastbound U.S. 421 exits with their old and new numbering:

Eastbound U.S. 421 to I-40 East, will become Exit 238 (previously no exit number)

Exit # 2A, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway South, will become Exit # 237B

Exit # 2B, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway North, will become Exit # 237A

Exit # 3A, U.S. 421 to Knollwood Street, will become Exit # 236

Exit # 3B, U.S. 421 to U.S. 158/Stratford Road, will become Exit # 235

Exit # 4, U.S. 421 to Cloverdale Avenue, will become Exit # 234C

Exit # 5A, U.S. 421 to Peters Creek Parkway, will become Exit # 234A

Exit # 5C, U.S. 421 to Marshall Street and Cherry Street, will become Exit # 233B

Exit # 6A, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 South, will become Exit # 232C

Exit # 6B, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 North, will become Exit # 232B

Exit # 6C, U.S. 421 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will become Exit # 232A

Exit # 7, U.S. 421 to Lowery Street, will become Exit # 231

Exit # 8, U.S. 421 to U.S. 158/Walkertown/Reidsville, will become Exit # 230

Exit # 10, U.S. 421 to Linville Road, will become Exit # 228

Exit #12, U.S. 421 to N.C. 74 West, will become Exit # 227

Exit # 14, U.S. 421 to Kernersville/South Main Street, will become Exit # 224

Exit # 15, U.S. 421 to N.C. 66/N.C. 150/Kernersville/Walkertown, will become Exit # 222

Exit # 17, U.S. 421 to Macy Grove Road, will become Exit # 221



Westbound U.S. 421 exits with their old and new numbering:

Exit # 17, U.S. 421 to Macy Grove Road, will become Exit # 221

Exit # 15, U.S. 421 to N.C. 66/N.C. 150/Kernersville/Walkertown, will become Exit # 222

Exit # 14, U.S. 421 to Kernersville/South Main Street, will become Exit # 224

Exit # 12, U.S. 421 to N.C. 74 West, will become Exit # 227

Exit # 10, U.S. 421 to Linville Road, will become Exit # 228

Exit # 7, U.S. 421 to Fifth Street, will become Exit # 231

Exit # 6C, U.S. 421 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will become # Exit 232A

Exit # 6B, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 North, will become Exit # 232B

Exit # 6A, U.S. 421 to U.S. 52 South, will become Exit # 232C

Exit # 5D, U.S. 421 to Main Street, will become Exit # 233A

Exit # 5C, U.S. 421 to Cherry Street and Marshall Street will, become Exit # 233B

Exit # 5A, U.S. 421 to Peters Creek Parkway, will become Exit # 234A

Exit # 4B, U.S. 421 to West First Street, will become Exit # 234B

Exit # 4A, U.S. 421 to Cloverdale Avenue, will become Exit # 234C

Exit # 3C, U.S. 421 to Stratford Road North, will become Exit # 235A

Exit # 3B, U.S. 421 to Stratford Road South, will become Exit # 235B

Exit # 3A, U.S. 421 to Knollwood Street, will become Exit # 236

Exit # 2B, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway North, will become Exit # 237A

Exit # 2A, U.S. 421 to Silas Creek Parkway South, will become Exit # 237B

Exit # 1, U.S. 421 to I-40, will become # Exit 238

