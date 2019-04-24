WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem has agreed to change the name of its long-running Dixie Classic Fair, the city's mayor confirms.

Mayor Alan Joines says the fair planning committee met Wednesday morning and is beginning the process of changing the fair's name.

Joines says they are considering a set of names but plan to reach out to the public for suggestions as well.

Earlier this month, the city council was urged to remove "Dixie" from the name. Several speakers said they felt that the word is offensive because of its association with slavery in the south.

In March, Winston-Salem removed a Confederate statue from downtown after it was vandalized twice. City leaders and the property owner said the statue was creating an unsafe environment and ordered the Daughters of the Confederacy to remove it.

