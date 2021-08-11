x
Maternity care expanding in the Triad as Novant breaks ground on new birthing center

There are maternity care options at hospitals in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. A new Kernersville facility would offer an option right in between the two cities.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Maternity care is expanding in the Triad. Expecting moms will have a new option for where they can go to have their babies in the near future. 

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center is adding a new fourth-floor birthing center. It's the first time maternity care services have been offered at the Kernersville location. The new center plans to open sometime in 2023. 

Novant held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for its new 60,000-square-foot expansion. It's a $55 million project that, along with the new birthing center, will include more beds, an expanded ICU, and a heart and vascular lab. 

The hospital system says its new Kernersville birthing center aims to provide a more convenient labor and delivery care option for expecting moms in eastern Forsyth and western Guilford communities. 

Currently, there are three major hospitals families can go to have a baby - they're either in Greensboro or Winston-Salem and separated by about 35 miles on I-40. The new Kernersville location will put another maternity care option right in the middle of that I-40 stretch. 

Those other birthing hospitals include: 

  • Cone Health Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone in Greensboro
  • The Birth Center | Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem 
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem

Here's a rendering of what the new Novant Kernersville facility will look like: 

Credit: Novant Health
A rendering of the new Novant facility in Kernersville

