Local News

One thousand Duke Energy customers without power in Greensboro

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates
Credit: Duke Energy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers.

About 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Greensboro, according to Duke Energy.

The outage was first reported on Aug. 6 at 6:42 p.m.

The cause is still unknown at the time of reporting with no estimated time of repair.

The Duke Energy website wrote "Repairs and Damage Assessment Underway".

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

