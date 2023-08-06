One thousand Duke Energy customers without power in Greensboro

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers.

About 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Greensboro, according to Duke Energy.

The outage was first reported on Aug. 6 at 6:42 p.m.

The cause is still unknown at the time of reporting with no estimated time of repair.

The Duke Energy website wrote "Repairs and Damage Assessment Underway".

