One thousand Duke Energy customers without power in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers.
About 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Greensboro, according to Duke Energy.
The outage was first reported on Aug. 6 at 6:42 p.m.
The cause is still unknown at the time of reporting with no estimated time of repair.
The Duke Energy website wrote "Repairs and Damage Assessment Underway".
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.