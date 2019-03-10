FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — While you're focused on having a fun time at the Dixie Classic Fair, Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies will be monitoring for sex offenders who show up unlawfully.

The sheriff's office is conducting Operation Ferris Wheel again this year to make sure registered sex offenders stay away from the fair.

North Carolina law says registered sex offenders aren't allowed to be on the premises "during the period of time that an agricultural fair is being conducted."

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Dixie Classic Fair!

FCSO says signs are posted to the entrances to the fairgrounds, but they have also reminded registered offenders in the months leading up to the fair that they are not allowed to be there.

Last year, Operation Ferris Wheel resulted in the identification of three registered sex offenders on fairgrounds.

The Dixie Classic Fair starts Friday, October 4.

DOWNLOAD THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

RELATED: No Water Fountains or Mist Stations at the Dixie Classic Fair This Year

RELATED: Davidson County Mom Sparks Change For Special Needs Kids At Dixie Classic Fair