ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Alamance County say they arrested 14 men in connection to a prostitution sting on Wednesday. The sting dubbed "Operation Summer Special" targeted men who are accused of trying to pay for sex acts.

The operation was a collaboration between the Sheriff's department, Burlington police, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the Department of Homeland Security.

Here's a list of the 14 men who arrested. Thirteen have been charged with Misdemeanor Solicitation of Prostitution. One has been charged with Felony because of it being his second offense, a news release states.

Christopher Neal martin - Labcorp employer

Gary Hatfield - Food Lion employee

Richard Edinger - Durham County EMS, Alamance County Part-time Medical Examiner.

Andy Dwayne Durham - Durham Racing Engines Employee

Jason Fine - UNC Chapel Hill Professor

Michael Jones - Hunt Electric Employee

Guillermo Mendez - Mosca's employee

James Chiasson - Modern Chevrolet employee

Robert Ulmer - Flower's Bakery employee

Salah Khan - Exxon employee

Jesse Carty - Goodyear Tire/Owner Renegades Training Center, Girls Fast Pitch Softball.

Gardeny Sucop - Unemployed

David Welch - Unemployed

Michael Wayne Sellars - Roberts employee

