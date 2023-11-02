2 The Rescue: Meet Magnus

This fun loving guy is currently staying at the Burlington Animal Services shelter. He's looking for his forever home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The word Magnus means “great” in Latin, and it’s the perfect name for a great pup looking for his forever home!

Magnus is currently at the Burlington Animal Services shelter.

Shelter staff says he is one of the friendliest, happiest pups you will ever meet. He doesn't care about what you are doing, he is just happy to be there and be included.

He is fairly energetic, but after a few minutes to get his zoomies out, he loves curling up in your lap to chill out.

He is a very confident dog who enjoys going on adventures and meeting new people.

Magnus does know "sit." He can be fairly strong on leash initially, but he chills out very quickly.

Magnus would love a home that is willing to go on walks once a day, but then wants to come home and cuddle all night long.

If you’d like to make a ‘great’ addition to your family, just go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/visitBAS and schedule a visit to meet and adopt Magnus today!

Burlington Animal Services’ current adoption special runs through February 25th and you can adopt any dog or cat for only $14.