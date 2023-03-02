2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat.
Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection.
He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only home so he's never picked up as a stray again.
His adoption fee is $75. That includes his neuter, vaccines, and microchip. He is also FelV/FiV negative.
You cat adopt Dynamite at the Davidson County Animal Shelter. They are located at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington. You can also call (336) 357-0805.