2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!

Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat.

Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection.

He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only home so he's never picked up as a stray again.

His adoption fee is $75. That includes his neuter, vaccines, and microchip. He is also FelV/FiV negative.