2 The Rescue: Meet Meadow

This 9-year-old cat is the perfect pet to curl up in your lap! She's at the Triad SPCA shelter but hoping to find her forever home!

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for a new kitty cat to curl up in your lap while you read a book or watch a show?

Meet Meadow, a gorgeous 9-year-old cat at the Triad SPCA shelter.

This sweet girl is super affectionate and would be an excellent lap kitty!

Meadow is really not interested in interacting other cats, although she does tolerate them. She can be a bit nervous and likes to stick to her comfort area.

She is quiet the little couch potato & loves cuddling. Meadow also enjoys sunbathing.

She is not much of an explorer and not very interested in toys or treats, although she does love her wet food.

She does not like to be picked up, but loves to be petted and to be the center of your attention.