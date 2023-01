Let’s get Rex adopted!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The SPCA of the Triad wants you to meet Rex. He's a terrier mix born in June of 2022.

He's the last of his family looking for a home.

Rex is an active dog. He loves to chase balls and go for walks.

While he is a good boy, he would still benefit from a home that can take the time to train him some more. Rex is smart and would enjoy learning new tricks.