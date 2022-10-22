2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly

Reach out to Burlington Animal Services to see if you could be right for Dolly.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings.

She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.

Dolly seems to like children, is dog friendly with proper introductions, and does fine with cats.

She needs to find a soft place to land, in a forever home where she can enjoy her golden years being spoiled and loved.