Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies who need holiday homes

From now until December 10, you will be able to adopt dogs and cats for $25 for their Home for the Holidays Empty the Shelters event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.

The humane society said before this, it was already at capacity. Now, they're over capacity and need help as soon as possible to find permanent homes and foster families for these pups.

You can visit 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday to see the pups.

From now until December 10, you will be able to adopt dogs and cats for $25 for their Home for the Holidays Empty the Shelters event in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation.

For more information on how to adopt any of the dogs or pets visit the Forsyth Humane Society here.

THEY NEED HOMES! 🐶💓🥺 OK, Triad, this is a cute emergency! The Forsyth Humane Society just took in dozens of dogs and... Posted by WFMY News 2 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.