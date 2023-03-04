Oak View Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

The Read 2 Succeed crew made the trip to Oak View Elementary to share the importance of reading.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Oak View Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer.

It was our next trip on the list to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

Check out all the fun we had at Oak View Elementary!

Students show their signs off to us!

