x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Read 2 Succeed

Oak View Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

The Read 2 Succeed crew made the trip to Oak View Elementary to share the importance of reading.

More Videos

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies. 

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Oak View Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all things good books have to offer. 

It was our next trip on the list to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day. 

Check out all the fun we had at Oak View Elementary!

Credit: WFMY

Students show their signs off to us! 

Credit: WFMY
Credit: WFMY
Credit: WFMY
Credit: WFMY

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out