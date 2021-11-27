Crews working to put out fire on Pilot Mountain

Firefighters are in defensive operations due to weather conditions and nightfall, according to the Pilot Knob Vol. Fire Department.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Fire crews are working to put out an active woods fire on Pilot Mountain Saturday, according to the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighter Chris Wall said a call came in around 5:15 p.m. about a possible woods fire. He said two departments were dispatched to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot.

"The fire is spreading quick because of the wind," Wall said. Due to the weather and nightfall, he said crews are in defensive operations.

Wall said no injuries are reported, and no structures are damaged. A campground near the fire was evacuated, but Wall said none of the campers' property was damaged.

Eight fire departments, including N.C. Forest Service and N.C. State Parks, are working to contain the fire.

No helicopters or planes are en route at this time, but Wall said N.C. Forest Service will re-evaluate in the morning.

