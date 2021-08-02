More details released in deadly High Point standoff

Police identified the woman in the house as Blanca E. Cadavid. She was killed several hours before officers found her body, according to the medical examiner.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have identified the woman found dead in a home where a deadly shootout took place between Josue Drumond-Cruz, 34, and several officers on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Police said they found Blanca E. Cadavid, of High Point, dead inside the home on W. English Road once the standoff was over. According to the medical examiner, she had been killed 8-10 hours before the discovery of her body. Officers also found two children ages 12 and 14 who were physically unharmed.

Tactical officers shot and killed Drumond-Cruz after an hours-long standoff with him on Friday. It all started the previous night after an officer heard gunshots coming from the home on W. English Road and investigated. Drumond-Cruz refused to come outside. Hours into the standoff, authorities said he emerged from the home with a rifle and shot three officers. Drumond-Cruz continued shooting at officers and was killed shortly after 10 a.m.

The three officers had injuries to the hand, shoulder, and leg. All are expected to be OK. They have all been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, police said.