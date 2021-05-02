3 officers shot in High Point standoff: Police

Three police officers have been shot during a standoff situation with a barricaded man on West English Road Friday morning, officials say.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three police officers have been shot during a standoff situation in High Point Friday morning, according to High Point Police.

It started around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when officers on patrol in the area heard shots fired in the 2900 block of West English Road.

Police said a man on a porch went back into a home and barricaded himself.

Lt. Truitt with HPPD said a tactical team tried talking to the man to get him to come outside and that's when the suspect started shooting at officers, hitting three of them. Guilford Metro 911 said a call came in for additional law enforcement around 5:30 a.m.

Truitt said the officers have non-life threatening injuries, but one of them will need surgery.

The man has still not come outside as of this report.

Police said they could be at the scene all day. Guilford County Sheriff's Office and Greensboro Police Department have been called in for assistance.