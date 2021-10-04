Police investigating after 1-year-old hospitalized, after being shot in the hand in Winston-Salem

Investigators said officers responded to Brenner Children’s Hospital in reference to the 1-year-old being shot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 1-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the hand Monday night.

Investigators said officers responded to Brenner Children’s Hospital in reference to the 1-year-old being shot after 6 p.m.

After arriving, officers were told the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to her hand. The initial investigation found a parent of the young girl mishandled a gun inside a home, causing it to accidentally go off.