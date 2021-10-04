Man shot, killed at Greensboro hotel

Police found Djimon Lucas shot at the Extended Stay America on Big Tree Way. He later died.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a hotel early Monday morning.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at the Extended Stay America on Big Tree Way around 1 a.m.

They found 23-year-old Djimon Antonio Lucas of High Point suffering from a gunshot wound. Lucas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police haven't released suspect information.