Man shot, killed at Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a hotel early Monday morning.
Officers said they responded to a shooting at the Extended Stay America on Big Tree Way around 1 a.m.
They found 23-year-old Djimon Antonio Lucas of High Point suffering from a gunshot wound. Lucas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police haven't released suspect information.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.