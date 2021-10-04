Juvenile arrested Sunday after social media threat against High Point Central High School

"The threat included a Google Map overview of High Point Central High School," the press release said, not adding any further details about the nature of the threat.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After posting a threat on social media involving High Point Central High School, a juvenile was arrested Sunday and placed in the Guilford County Detention Center.

The High Point Police Department shared the information in a press release Sunday night.

Police said they received a call at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, October 3 about a threat posted on social media.

"The threat included a Google Map overview of High Point Central High School," the press release said, not adding any further details about the nature of the threat.

High Point Police said officers and detectives worked diligently to identify the suspect who posted the threat.

"As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was arrested and placed in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center for False Report of Mass Violence on Educational Property," the press release said.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.