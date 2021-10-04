Amber Alert: 11-month-old baby missing after car was stolen

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old, Azlazial Amir Ritter. Officers said Ritter was last seen, inside a car, at Great Stops on West Market Street after 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stole the black 2015 Chevy Malibu with a temporary 30-day tag. The child was inside the car when it was stolen. The child is wearing a Red and Black Michael Jordan onesie.
The suspect is described as a 17-20-year-old man about 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall, wearing a blue camouflage jacket, gray pants, and sandals with white socks. Police said the stolen car’s left rear brake light is out.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.