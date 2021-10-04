Amber Alert: 11-month-old baby missing after car was stolen

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old, Azlazial Amir Ritter. Officers said Ritter was last seen, inside a car, at Great Stops on West Market Street after 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stole the black 2015 Chevy Malibu with a temporary 30-day tag. The child was inside the car when it was stolen. The child is wearing a Red and Black Michael Jordan onesie.