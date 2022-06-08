Body camera footage from 2021 Greensboro police shooting to be released

The Greensboro Police Dept. is expected to release body camera video from a shooting in November where an officer shot and killed a man at a home in the city.

The Greensboro Police Department is expected to release body camera video from a shooting at a home in November 2021 that left a man dead.

On November 19, 2021, now former Greensboro Police Dept. officer Matthew Hamilton shot and killed Joseph Lopez. Police responded to a Cloverdale Drive home after the homeowner reported someone was trying to get into the property. Hamilton's attorney said Lopez's girlfriend called the police.

Investigators said they found Lopez in a shed behind the home. According to Hamilton's attorney Amiel Rossabi, Lopez ignored all commands to exit the storage shed and Hamilton then released a K-9 to get the situation under control. Rossabi said that was unsuccessful and Hamilton went into the shed where he saw Lopez with a black object in his hand. When confronting Lopez, Hamilton shot him. Officers and EMS tried life-saving measures but ultimately died.

Greensboro police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began its independent criminal investigation of the incident and Hamilton was placed on administrative duty at the time.

On Monday, Hamilton was indicted with manslaughter. He was served and released Wednesday on a $100,000 unsecured bond. Hamilton was fired from the police department the same day.

Greensboro's city attorney said during a meeting Tuesday night the body cam video of the incident will be released. He said Greensboro police can prepare a compilation of body camera video for public viewing. However, attorneys on both sides of the case must approve.

Hamilton's attorney Amiel Rossabi said the body camera video will likely be released Wednesday.

"Officer Hamilton was acting totally within North Carolina law and as he has been trained in accordance with Greensboro Police Department standards, and the standards of Basic Law Enforcement Training, and yet for doing his job, he's been indicted with a serious felony," said Rossabi.

Lopez's family filed a civil lawsuit against both Hamilton and the Greensboro Police Department.

The Lopez family attorney Flint Taylor said his father was talking on the phone with Joe when the shooting happened.

"He's talking on the phone to his son and the phone clicks off and a minute later his son is dead," Taylor said. "It's a big stain on the city of Greensboro and its police department."