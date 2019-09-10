GREENSBORO, N.C. — Voters in several Triad cities and counties headed to the polls Tuesday to narrow down the list of candidates for the November 2019 Election Ballot.
The primary races include the Mayoral race in Burlington, Mayoral race in High Point, High Point City Council for Ward 1 and an At-Large Seat. Mount Airy Commissioner seats for North and South Ward and an At-Large spot.
On the Primary Ballot in the Triad
Burlington Mayor:
Ian Baltutis [WINNER]
- Joey Cook Sr.
- Lisa Patrick
High Point Mayor:
Jay Wagner [WINNER]
- Carlvena Foster
- Bruce Davis
High Point City Council Ward 1
Cyril Jefferson [WINNER]
- Willie H. Davis
- Jerry L. Archie
High Point City Council At-Large
Britt W. Moore [WINNER]
- Tyrone E. Johnson
- Mason Garner
- Patrick Harman
- Joshua (Fox) Brown
Surry County Commissioner At-Large
Ron Niland [WINNER]
- Jim Arbrister
- Rob Livengood
Surry County Commissioner North Ward (Mount Airy)
Thomas C. Koch [WINNER]
- Frank Clawson
- Dean Brown
Surry County Commissioner South Ward (Mount Airy)
Marie T. Wood [WINNER]
- Gene Clark
- Julia F. Mitchell
On Election Day, November 5, polls will also be open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
►IMPORTANT DATES
- Voter Registration Deadline for the November Elections: October 11, 2019
- In-Person Early Voting Begins: October 16, 2019
- In-Person Early Voting Ends: November 1, 2019
- Election Day: November 5, 2019
