GREENSBORO, N.C. — Voters in several Triad cities and counties headed to the polls Tuesday to narrow down the list of candidates for the November 2019 Election Ballot.

The primary races include the Mayoral race in Burlington, Mayoral race in High Point, High Point City Council for Ward 1 and an At-Large Seat. Mount Airy Commissioner seats for North and South Ward and an At-Large spot.

On the Primary Ballot in the Triad

Burlington Mayor:

Ian Baltutis [WINNER]

Joey Cook Sr.

Lisa Patrick

High Point Mayor:

Jay Wagner [WINNER]

Carlvena Foster

Bruce Davis

High Point City Council Ward 1

Cyril Jefferson [WINNER]

Willie H. Davis

Jerry L. Archie

High Point City Council At-Large

Britt W. Moore [WINNER]

Tyrone E. Johnson

Mason Garner

Patrick Harman

Joshua (Fox) Brown

Surry County Commissioner At-Large

Ron Niland [WINNER]

Jim Arbrister

Rob Livengood

Surry County Commissioner North Ward (Mount Airy)

Thomas C. Koch [WINNER]

Frank Clawson

Dean Brown

Surry County Commissioner South Ward (Mount Airy)

Marie T. Wood [WINNER]

Gene Clark

Julia F. Mitchell

On Election Day, November 5, polls will also be open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

►IMPORTANT DATES

Voter Registration Deadline for the November Elections: October 11, 2019

In-Person Early Voting Begins: October 16, 2019

In-Person Early Voting Ends: November 1, 2019

Election Day: November 5, 2019

►ARE YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE?

Are you registered to vote? To check your registration, Go HERE. This "Voter Lookup" tool will give you all of your registration information, including the districts you reside in for Congress, state House and Senate, Superior Court, county commission and board of education, among others. It will also show your Election Day polling place.



