Project Thunderbird expected to impact real estate in Greensboro

They said it's a perfect time to capitalize on available land. They expected it to add to the recent growth near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seventeen hundred jobs and a half a billion dollar investment could be on the way to Greensboro.

Come Wednesday we'll know which company is coming to town under the name Project Thunderbird and setting up shop at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

It's expected to be a huge boon to the Triad economy. The average full-time salary is $69,000. The minimum pay is $15 an hour.

A Greensboro real estate agent told me that's going to mean more people looking for homes near PTI.

"This is the perfect time to capitalize on available land because you know the people are coming," Ashauna Harris said.

Harris is the Broker in Charge of Empire Realty Group.

Future homebuyers could get another reason to move to Greensboro as city and county leaders prepare to announce a new employer coming to town.

"We're excited if this announcement comes to fruition. It will be over 1,700 jobs with the ability to add more at a later date," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

PTI is expected to become home to an unnamed company with plans to build a manufacturing facility.

It comes weeks after Toyota announced it would come to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and begin hiring by 2024.

Harris said the area around the megasite is already getting more attention.

"We have seen developers buying up land and houses near the Toyota site," Harris said.

Greensboro developer Marty Kotis said the neighborhoods around PTI are already thriving and could also bring other suppliers and companies to that part of the city.

"You've got Honda jet out there, you've got Fed Ex out there. You've got very desirable neighborhoods and schools," Kotis said. "[It] will create the idea of a business-focused airport that is a great place to locate for new airport manufacturing business."